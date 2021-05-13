Two Dead, One Injured after shooting in New Castle

Louis Vincent Esposito, 59, is being charged with two counts of Criminal Homicide, one count of Attempted Homicide

NEW CASTLE, PA (WKBN) – Two people are dead, another person is hospitalized following a shooting in a New Castle neighborhood late Wednesday night.

New Castle City Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Dewey Ave. for a shooting involving neighbors. When officers arrived, they found a male gunshot victim being assisted by neighbors. That man was transported to an area hospital.

Officers, along with the Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team, were able to obtain information that the shooter was identified as Louis Esposito who lives at 1019 Dewey Ave. When officers went to that address, they found Esposito’s mother, Margret Esposito, dead.

Officers then went to 1017 Dewey Ave, the attached residence in the duplex. There, officers located Charles Micco, 78, dead as well.

In the basement of 1017 Dewey Ave, officers found Louis Esposito. Esposito was taken in to custody.

At the New Castle City Police Department building, Esposito admitted to killing Charles Micco and Margret Esposito, as well as shooting another man.

After his confession, Esposito pulled the fire alarm at the police station and attempted to escape, he was immediately captured.

Louis Vincent Esposito, 59, is being charged with two counts of Criminal Homicide, one count of Attempted Homicide and one count of Attempted Escape.