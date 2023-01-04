SOUTHINGTON Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Two people have died after a one car accident in Southington Township Wednesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to County Line Turnpike Road around 12:45 a.m. This is half a mile east of Phalanx Mills Herner Road.

Troopers said that a single SUV headed west went off the right side of the road and struck a deep ditch causing heavy front end damage. The accident is being investigated by the Trumbull County OSP post in Southington.

The Trumbull County coroner investigator was called to the scene to investigate the deaths of the only two people in the vehicle.

The victims have not been identified.