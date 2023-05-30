WILMINGTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Two people died after a single motorcycle accident in Wilmington Township Saturday evening.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to New Castle – Mercer Road near Windmill Lane Saturday at 6:42 p.m. for the crash.

Troopers say the driver, Dennis Kennedy, 71, was driving southbound when he lost control of the motorcycle while taking a left curve, flipping it over.

Dennis was flown to St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown where he later died from his injuries.

PSP says the passenger, Elissa Kennedy, 69, also suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead on scene.