Two dead after shooting in Mecca Twp. home

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – There was a large number of police Sunday night after gunshots were reported.

It happened around 9 p.m. at a house on the 6000 block of Hoagland Blackstub Road.

The call was reported by a girl at the residence, saying that a man had shot her mom. She then went into the closet to hide while staying on the phone. The 911 call lasted almost 45 minutes, according to Trumbull Dispatch.

Several sheriff deputies and Trumbull County police were on scene. When deputies approached the house, they heard two more gunshots.

Inside, police found two dead, one man and one woman.

According to Trumbull County Dispatch, the caller was confirmed safe.

Hoagland Blackstub Road is still closed.