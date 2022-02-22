NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a Tuesday filled with twos in Niles Municipal Court — two couples, two weddings and a palindrome date of twos.

It even seemed to be a happy day for Niles Municipal Court Judge Christopher Shaker.

“We’re so glad that you’ve picked our court on 2-22-22,” he said.

Judge Shaker says it’s not too often two weddings happen on the same day in his court but he’s glad it did.

“It’s really special when the clerks said to me, ‘Hey judge, we got two today on 2-22-22’ and I said that’s perfect, you know,” he said.

Newlyweds Richard Kneubehl, Jr. and Alexis Pierce picked today after finding out a few weeks ago he’d be deploying with the Army in April.

“Well, our usual anniversary is March 22 so we figured it’s pretty close,” Pierce said.

Kneubehl said remembering the date should be pretty easy.

“I’m bad at remembering stuff so 2-22-22 I can’t forget that. I deserve whatever wrath she’ll have if I forget so,” he said.

For couple number two, Miranda Martin and Marcus Wiles, the numbers two and 22 have a special meaning, according to Martin.

“Well when he asked me and proposed the date I kept seeing 22’s everywhere for a week and not on purpose,” she said.

Wiles said it’s surely a day he’ll never forget.

“It’s a day that will never happen again. It’s a day that means something to us in our past. We like numbers and I guess we could just say it’s just the perfect day for us,” he said.