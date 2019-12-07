Two Columbiana parishes come together in a Christmas themed fundraiser

This was the first year for the event, which benefited St. Jude and Our Lady of Lourdes

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Two parishes in Columbiana County came together to create Christmas on 7th Street.

The Christmas themed fundraiser benefited St. Jude in Columbiana and Our Lady of Lourdes in East Palestine.

People got to interact with live reindeer and walk away with homemade treats.

The event transformed the street into a Christmas wonderland.

“To see how this parish in particular along with Our Lady of Lourdes has grown and really flourished over this past year with the renovation and opening of the new church and just seeing the community come together,” said Alexis Gallo, the event organizer.

