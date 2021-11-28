2 churches officially close in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Catholic church services in Campbell will be a bit different on Sunday morning.

With two churches closing, all parishioners will be going to service at a central location, Saint John the Baptist.

In September, the Youngstown Diocese announced the closing of two Campbell churches, Saint Lucy Church and Saint Joseph the Provider Church.

As of this morning both churches are closed.

The decision came down to finances. With a debt of nearly $850,000, the parish could not afford to keep all three churches running.

The suggestion to have only one church exist has been in the talks since 2015.

Bishop David Bonnar said the decision to close the churches was painful.

He knows they represent refuge and are filled with family history.

Now, parishioners will be coming to St. John the Baptist church for worship with service starting at 9 a.m.