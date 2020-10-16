Two charged with shooting on Youngstown’s east side earlier this week

Tyree Robinson, 21, is charged with attempted aggravated murder, and Luis Johnson, 23, is charged with complicity to commit attempted aggravated murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Thursday issued warrants for two men wanted for a shooting Monday on Youngstown’s east side.

Tyree Robinson, 21, is charged with attempted aggravated murder, and Luis Johnson, 23, is charged with complicity to commit attempted aggravated murder.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox, the lead investigator on the case, said U.S. Marshals are looking for both men.

Cox said Johnson is the ex-boyfriend of a woman who the victim was seeing. He said the pair waited until the victim left the woman’s home about 5:50 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Fairfax Avenue before the victim was shot.

The victim is being treated for his injuries at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

More stories from WKBN.com: