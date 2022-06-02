GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were charged on Sunday after their car flipped down an embankment on private property and shut down two railroad tracks.

An officer arrived at the CSX railroad tracks where the car was located 20 feet down an embankment around 8 a.m. Sunday, according to a police report. There was no one inside the vehicle.

The Girard officer asked Weathersfield police to assist, and Girard Fire Department was also called to the scene because the vehicle was possibly leaking fluids.

Because so many people were on the scene, CSX had to shut down the two railroad tracks, the report stated.

The car was towed and searched, during which time the officer reported finding a half-empty bottle of Patron Silver, 80 proof.

According to reports, Sean McGarry later called dispatch to alert them that he was the one driving the vehicle during the crash.

He and his passenger, the vehicle’s owner Paige Windt, reported to the station later that day. Both denied being intoxicated.

Both were advised that they’d be receiving charges in the mail. McGarry would be charged with criminal trespass and an open container in a motor vehicle. Windt would be receiving a charge of criminal trespass.