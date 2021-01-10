Two cats die in Niles house fire while family was out of town

Firefighters were called to the scene with reports of smoke

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday morning on the 100 block of Wade Ave.

Officials say that is took firefighters some time to stop the fire due to the amount of smoke. They opened windows to the house to let the smoke out.

According to the fire department, the people that live there were out of town, however their two cats that were inside the home at the time died from smoke inhalation.

It is unknown at this time what may have caused the house fire.