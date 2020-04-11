Two cars involved in Brookfield accident

The three people involved have been transported to St. Elizabeth's

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There was an accident involving two cars in Brookfield Saturday evening that left three people injured.

It happened on Warren-Sharon road, involving two cars, a Blazer and a Cadillac.

The Blazer was going east bound while the Cadillac was going west bound, when the Blazer drifted into the opposite lane and struck the Cadillac.

Both Brookfield and Vienna police responded to the scene.

According to police, there were no implications of intoxication.

The driver did hit two mailboxes in Vienna that Vienna police are handling.

There were two people in the Cadillac and one person in the Blazer. All three have been transported to St. Elizabeth’s.

There has been no update on the status of their condition.