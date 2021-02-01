Two arrested with guns over weekend by YPD at separate traffic stops

One of the men led police on a chase where he drove through a vacant lot to get away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail after reports said they were arrested with guns in separate traffic stops Friday.

Isaiah Donley, 21, of Youngstown, was booked into the jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Donley was arrested about 10:35 p.m. Friday after a car he was driving was pulled over for an illegal turn at Market Street and West LaClede Avenue, reports said.

According to reports, Donley appeared very nervous, and officers could see some marijuana in a cup he had in a cupholder. They asked Donley if he had anything illegal in the car and Donley told them he had nothing.

When he was taken out of the car before it was searched, Donley then told officers he might have a gun in the car that his grandfather gave him for protection. In between the seat cushion and the center console, police found a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said.

At around 5:15 p.m. Friday, Jumal McQueen, 26, of Cherry Hill Avenue, was arrested. He faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and possession of cocaine.

Reports said police tried to pull over a car McQueen was driving in the 200 block of East Avondale Avenue for failing to stop at a stop sign. According to reports, McQueen pulled into a drive with a police car behind him before he suddenly drove through a vacant lot and drove away.

He wrecked the car on Marmion Avenue and ran away, reports said. He was chased through several back yards before he was caught in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Avenue.

Inside the car police found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun, two bags of cocaine and $3,428 cash, reports said.

Court records do not show why McQueen is barred from having a gun. However, in 2017, he was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a year in prison after pleading guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.