HANOVER, TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- Two people are now in custody after a murder in Hanover Township.

MaryAnn McGuire was shot at her home on Depot Road on Friday.

According to an article in the Morning Journal, McGuire’s stepdaughter Alyssa and her boyfriend Justin Givens were arrested Saturday.



Police say their kids were there when the shooting happened.

McGuire is charged with child endangering.

Murder charges are expected against Givens as early as Monday.