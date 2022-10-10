NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested two suspects after a stolen vehicle alert led to a traffic stop in Niles Monday morning.

Eddie Navarro, 30, and Lorenzo Pickenshorton, 30, were both arrested Monday morning in a stolen vehicle out of Connecticut.

Navarro was arrested and taken to the Trumbull County Jail on a nationwide warrant violation from Los Angeles County, according to Niles police Captain John Marshall. The jail is waiting on Navarro’s extradition to that county.

Pickenshorton was arrested on a misdemeanor possession of drugs charge and was released on a summons.

Capt. Marshall says charges may be pending on the alleged stolen vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing.