Two arrested after Youngstown cop hit by ATV

The officer who was hit was able to stay on duty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men are in the Mahoning County Jail after a Youngstown police officer was hit in the leg Monday by an All Terrain Vehicle.

Kenneth Vaughn, 19, of Douglas Avenue, is charged with felonious assault, while Davon London, 20, of East High Avenue, is charged with receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Both men are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Police were called about 4:35 p.m. to assist a fellow officer on East High Avenue. That officer who was called there to investigate a complaint about dirt bikes and ATVs driving on the roadway.

The officer said when he arrived, he saw someone walking a dirt bike to a garage. When he told the man to stop, Vaughn jumped on an ATV and drove toward that officer, reports said.

The officer was hit in the leg and the ATV also collided with the officer’s cruiser.

With the help of other officers, police were able to get Vaughn into custody despite a crowd of people that came out of several houses, reports said.

As officers investigated, reports said London tried to walk back to the garage twice with a dirt bike that was eventually discovered to be stolen.

The officer who was hit in the leg complained of some discomfort yet stayed on duty, reports said.