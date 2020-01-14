Two arrested after shots fired at Youngstown home

The homeowner said the shots were fired about 15 minutes after her son argued with his ex-girlfriend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man and a woman are in custody after a home on Youngstown’s west side was struck by gunfire early Tuesday.

Joe’von Jackson, 19, of Windsor Avenue, and Beyoncé Little, 18, of Wirt Street, are each charged with felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle. They are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

They were arrested just after midnight on Interstate 680 south after a car they were driving matched the description of a car that was involved in a shooting in the 100 block of Rhoda Avenue.

Police searched the car and found a .40-caliber handgun inside, reports said.

The homeowner on Rhoda Avenue told police that her son had been arguing with Little, his ex-girlfriend, and Jackson, who is now Little’s boyfriend. The homeowner said she believed that the pair was responsible for a shooting at her home two days earlier.

The homeowner said the shooting occurred about 15 minutes after her son and Little argued on Snapchat and Little threatened him, reports said. One bullet struck the wall in the room of the homeowner’s daughter, who was watching television at the time.

Outside the home police found two .40-caliber shell casings, reports said.