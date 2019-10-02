Two arrested after home invasion, stabbing in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men were arrested after a scuffle outside a Youngstown home early Tuesday morning turned into a home invasion that resulted in one of the suspects being stabbed.

Antonio Mitchell, 23, was booked into the jail on charges of aggravated burglary and obstructing official business. Christopher Gordon, 30, was arrested on a traffic warrant and is also charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.

Reports said a group of people was fighting outside of a Dogwood Lane apartment when the person being attacked ran inside the apartment.

Gordon, Mitchell and a third man ran inside after him, and the third man had a gun, police said. A tenant inside the apartment stabbed Mitchell, reports said.

Gordon was arrested because he tried to hide the gun that the third man was carrying, police said. Mitchell was booked into the jail after he was treated for his stab wound.

Police are still searching for the third person. The tenant of the apartment who stabbed Mitchell has not been charged.