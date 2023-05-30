YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men are expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court for their role in a chase Saturday afternoon where a city police cruiser was hit.

Dominic Feliciano, 28, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of obstructing official business, tampering with evidence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Gregory Lucas, 31, also of Youngstown, was booked into the jail on charges of felonious assault on a police officer, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and domestic violence.

Reports said police were called about 3:35 p.m. Saturday to a home in the single-digit block of East Earle Avenue for a report of a fight. When officers arrived, a woman told them that she had been fighting with a man who threatened her.

While police were there, reports said the man, later identified as Lucas, sent her a text that he was on his way. Police then spotted his car coming toward the house with Lucas driving and Feliciano in the passenger’s seat.

When police tried to pull the car over, Lucas refused to stop and led officers on a chase, according to reports. On Marshal Street, Lucas drove into a police cruiser, then he and Feliciano jumped out of his vehicle, with Feliciano carrying a satchel, reports said.

Both men were caught nearby. In the satchel, police found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, reports said.

The officer driving the cruiser was not injured.

In November 2014, Feliciano pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to an amended charge of aggravated riot, a fifth-degree felony, which bars him from having a gun.

This is Feliciano’s second charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In January 2020, he was sentenced to probation for a 2019 gun arrest in Austintown.