Two arraigned for fighting with Youngstown cops early Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were arraigned in municipal court Monday, charged with assaulting city police early Saturday who were trying to break up a fight outside a downtown bar.

Julius Thomas, 30, is in the Mahoning County Jail on 10% of $10,000 bond after he was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo on charges of assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Shonez Trower, 27, is also in the jail on charges of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. Judge DiSalvo set her bond at 10% of $10,000.

The pair were arrested early Saturday morning after several police officers were called to help break up a fight between Thomas and a security guard at a bar on West Federal Street. Reports said Thomas was thrown out of the bar when he was fighting with the guard.

Thomas began fighting with police, and it took several officers to get him handcuffed and put in the back of a cruiser, reports said. Reports said while Thomas was in the cruiser, a crowd formed and would not move, so police used chemical spray to disperse them.

Trower was arrested after she kicked a police officer, reports said. She was taken to the jail where she had to be put in a holding cell because she would not calm down. She also hit another police officer in the face, reports said.

Neither Thomas nor Trower have a prior criminal record.