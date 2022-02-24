MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol said that an accident involving two trucks has shut down a portion of Interstate 76 in Milton Township Thursday morning.

Troopers say that it happened just before 7 a.m. near the Route 534 exit.

OSP said that a box truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer, heading westbound.

Troopers said that the accident happened as traffic was slowing down for another accident further west in Portage County.

Troopers said that the driver of the box truck was thrown from the cab and taken to Mercy Hospital. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Traffic is backed up for at least a mile.

This is a developing story. We will provide further updates.