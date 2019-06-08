Twice as many overdose deaths in Trumbull County compared to last year

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office is reporting that in the first three-and-a-half months of this year, nearly twice as many people died from drug overdoses when compared to the same time last year.

As of April 15, there were 36 confirmed overdose deaths in Trumbull County. Last year, there were 14.

Warren had the most with 11. Niles had six.

Of the 36, 34 were Caucasian.

The ages of the victims ranged from 24 to 64.

Twenty-seven of the deaths were a result of a mixture of drugs, most commonly fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.