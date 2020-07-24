Tween store Justice to go primarily online, Catherines stores closing

There are Justice stores in the Eastwood and Southern Park malls and a Catherines location is at the Great East Plaza in Niles

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The tween store Justice will transition to primarily online sales and plus-size retailer Catherines will close.

The parent company for both stores, Ascena Retail Group, plans to reduce their stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said that it would close all of its Catherines stores, a “significant number” of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.

According to USA Today, the company plans to transition Justice to a primarily online platform.

There are Justice stores in the Eastwood and Southern Park malls. A Catherines location is at the Great East Plaza in Niles.

