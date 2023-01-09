BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Teachers with special projects in the Boardman School District received grant money to help make their ideas come to life.

The Boardman Schools Fund for Educational Excellence awarded 11 teacher grants totaling $18,000. The money is part of a fund supported by individuals, families and businesses in the community.

The program has awarded over $100,000 since it started in 2009. This year, extra funds were made available because of a $5,000 grant from the Aimee and Lulu Seidel Foundation, along with the Board of Education’s annual $2,000 donation.

Some items to be purchased for this school year include:

Materials for recycling storage shed project: Materials for BHS Wood Shop students to construct an 8’X8’ storage shed used on the BHS campus for the recycling program at the high school.

TV studio equipment: Update Glenwood Junior High and BHS broadcast studios

Social/emotional projects: These include diversity discussion cards, emoji feeling cards and cubes, social skills kit and a social-emotional learning educators kit for Center Intermediate and West Boulevard Elementary.

In-class library, flexible seating: Books, bins and rotating display stand for book organization, wiggle chairs, balance balls, fidget textured strips, rug and LCD writing tablet (two projects at BCIS)

Monticello black 8’X12’ aluminum greenhouse: To continue year-round efforts involving Boardman Glenwood Junior High’s science and nature programs.

Music programs: Seven Red label violins with cases for BCIS, Shen Hybrid Cello with case BGJHS, Yamaha Silent Electric Upright Bass and case at BHS (orchestra program) and two Euphoniums and a trombone for BCIS (band program).

Elementary student-led learning: Materials for student-led learning while in centers, including flashcards, puzzles, games and more for classrooms at West and Robinwood.

Physical education/special education: From heart rate monitors at BGJHS to a sensory room at Glenwood as well as flexible seating and independent learning stations at BCIS.

Engineering Design Process: Clay set X 128, clay tool kit X 10, 3D printer filament, storage BCIS tech labs.

ELA supplements: New York Times Upfront Magazine for high school students (digital and print copies) and in-classroom flexible seating and books for literature corners at BHS.