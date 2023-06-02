YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Animal Charity of Ohio was on scene removing turkeys, ducks, chickens, a turtle, an amphibian, cats and dogs from a West Side home.

Courtesy: Animal Charity of Ohio

Courtesy: Animal Charity of Ohio

Courtesy: Animal Charity of Ohio

Courtesy: Animal Charity of Ohio

The initial call to the house on Osborne Avenue was for a possible dog bite.

Jane MacMurchy from the Animal Charity of Ohio says the home was in deplorable conditions that included the hoarding of animals in bad shape.

Charges are pending for the owner of the home, according to MacMurchy.

Twenty-six of the 30 animals were removed from the home.

MacMurchy says the house has been condemned.