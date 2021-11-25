Turkey Trot welcomes back runners

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many people headed out to Warren Thursday morning to get some fitness in before enjoying their Thanksgiving meals.

Warren Kiwanis held its 43rd annual Turkey Trot at Kent State’s Trumbull campus.

About 1,400 runners participated. The Turkey Trot began with a 1K fun run, followed by a 2-mile walk or run and a 5-mile run.

All three races started and finished at Kent State Trumbull.

Awards for top finishers were presented after the 5-mile race, including a cash prize for the top three men and women runners.

The event is a family tradition for many.

“Every Thanksgiving this is how we start our Thanksgiving is coming to the Turkey Trot and having a great time. Sometimes we do it in costumes, sometimes we don’t. We just really enjoy it,” said John Kotwis.

Last year Warren Kiwanis held a virtual Turkey Trot due to the pandemic. They tell us they’re excited to be able to hold another in-person Turkey Trot.