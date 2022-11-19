YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local nonprofit is helping those in need have a Thanksgiving meal.

Tony “Bear” Landis’ fourth annual Turkey Trot took happened Saturday in Youngstown.

Landis and several bikers picked up turkeys and fixings at a local grocery store before making their final stop at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Landis started doing this four years ago as a way to help feed the less fortunate. He said the drive keeps growing every year.

“I heard on the news four years ago that they needed turkeys and I made a phone call to all my friends and brothers and sisters and they came together, and each year it’s just getting bigger and bigger,” Landis said.

“We are just touched, not only by the fact that they care and wanted to do this for us but they really spent time with our staff today, and come in and make it a fun event,” said the Rescue Mission’s chief development officer Lynn Wyant.

Landis said support comes from friends, family and other local groups. They donated over 60 turkeys and sides.

Tim Renninger contributed to this report.