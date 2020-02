The turkey was spotted Wednesday morning on Himrod Ave

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A WKBN First News viewer had to do a double-take on her way to work when she spotted a turkey walking in traffic.

The bird didn’t seem bothered by the cars rushing by. It just slowly sauntered across the street.

Liz, on the other hand, was able to stop long enough to snap a pic and share it with us!