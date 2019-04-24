Turkey takes a stroll through Youngstown Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Did you hear the one about the turkey walking the streets of Youngstown?

It heard there's some good food in the neighborhoods and it's trying to find it.

The turkey was walking on South Avenue and Pasadena Avenue on Wednesday.

It didn't give a gobble what anybody thought and just kept walking.

Some people stopped to look. A few even jumped out of their cars to take pictures.

It was grabbing more attention than a chicken crossing the road to get to the other side.

"Man, it just blew my mind. It's so alive, awake and enthusiastic," said Trey Moreland.

"I looked, and I stopped, and I looked again," said Angel Julious. "I just can't believe it. I've never seen that before, a turkey standing on my street."

The turkey was just wandering the streets, but it should eventually go back into the woods.