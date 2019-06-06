Tuition will go up for some YSU students, remain the same for others

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s Board of Trustees agreed Thursday to raise tuition for some students in the coming school year.

For returning students who live in Ohio and started at YSU before fall 2018, full-time undergraduate tuition will increase by $81 (2%).

For returning students who started at YSU in fall 2018, tuition will not change. It will not change through the four years of this class’ attendance at YSU.

For new students starting at YSU this fall, tuition will be set at $4,605.36 per semester and will not change through their four years at the university.

Even with this tuition hike, the cost to attend YSU remains the lowest among public universities in Ohio, the school said. Its tuition is nearly $1,500 below state average.

“We remain the best value in higher education across the region,” said Neal McNally, vice president for Finance and Business Operations.