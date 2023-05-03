PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A Texas-based retailer announced on Monday that they will be closing all of their remaining store locations; four of them will be closing in the Keystone State.

Back in December, Tuesday Morning voluntarily delisted itself from the Nasdaq, and then this year filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code earlier this year.

According to a message on Tuesday Morning’s website, the retailer has now started its ‘going out of business sales.’ Additionally, Tuesday Morning announced that their gift cards and merchandise return gift cards will continue to be accepted through Saturday, May 13, 2023.

It should also be noted that all items purchased from Tuesday Morning prior to April 28, 2023, can be returned within 14 days of the original receipt.

Tuesday Morning will be closing stores throughout 25 states – the following Pennsylvania-based locations will be closing:

1825 Columbia Avenue (Lancaster)

12 Ohio River Boulevard (Leetsdale)

3332 Wilmington Road (New Castle)

2142 South Queen Street (York)

It is still unknown when these locations will be officially closed – Nexstar reached out to Tuesday Morning but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Nexstar’s Addy Bink contributed to this report.