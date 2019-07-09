Tuesday is opening day of Trumbull County Fair

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday is the opening day of the Trumbull County Fair, and it’s only $1 to get in.

The dairy bar, which offers milkshakes, has been a staple at the fair since the 1950s.

All of the people working at the bar are volunteers, and the money raised is going to help fund students’ education.

“The money helps to give scholarships for our kids who do volunteer here. Every year we have a scholarship program,” said Jennifer Simmons, manager of the dairy bar.

You can find the dairy bar next to the cows.

The Trumbull County Fair runs through Sunday, July 14.

For more information and a schedule of events, visit www.trumbullcountyfair.com.