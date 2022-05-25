LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man is due to be arraigned Thursday in Newton Falls Municipal Court after he was arrested on a gun charge early Tuesday evening.

Cedrick Henderson, 61, of Woodbine Avenue SE, was booked into the Trumbull County jail on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm after a truck he was a passenger in was pulled over about 8:35 p.m. on Salt Springs Road for having an expired registration.

Reports said Henderson and the driver told deputies they were on their way home from Columbus and deputies could smell marijuana coming from the truck.

Both men were asked to step out of the truck as a drug-sniffing dog was on the way. They both said there were no drugs in the truck, reports said.

Reports said after the dog detected the smell of drugs in the truck deputies searched it and found a loaded .38-caliber revolver under the passenger’s seat. Also underneath the seat were 11 pills, more .38-caliber rounds and a bag with a leafy green substance.

Neither man claimed responsibility for the pills but reports said Henderson told deputies the gun was his. When asked if he had a prior felony conviction, he said he had one “a long time ago.”

Jail and court records show Henderson was convicted of a second degree felony robbery charge in 1995.

The driver of the truck was issued a traffic citation and released to a licensed driver. The truck was towed.