Trying to beat the heat, local YMCA reminds families to stay hydrated

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The heat was almost unbearable Monday with temperatures reaching 90°. Some folks headed to the pool at the YMCA in Boardman to cool off.

The summer can bring some high temps, and if you’re not careful, your body could experience heat exhaustion.

The aquatic director at the Davis Family YMCA, Ed Metzinger, said it is important to cool your body off with various activities during the warm summer months.

He also expressed the importance of being with another person during the extremely hot temperatures.

“Because the worst thing that can happen is you go out to beat the heat and nobody’s with you and it beats you. You won’t want the heat to beat you, so please stay safe, stay with people and make it a fun summer,” Metzinger said.

Besides enjoying the summer with friends and family, it is also important to stay hydrated.

Metzinger says to stay away from sodas, teas and juices and try to stick to just water.

Summer also calls for many kids playing outside. The YMCA also plans many outdoor activities for kids to cool off during the summer months.

The campers are encouraged to stay hydrated as well as keep sunscreen on while playing outdoors.

On Monday, the pool was very busy, so the kids played on the slip ‘n slide.

Camp Director Nikki Murray says hydration is key on these very hot days. The campers even have competitions for drinking water.

“So we always make sure that the kids are sunscreened every couple hours throughout the day. That’s a really big part of making sure the kids are being protected in the sun especially,” Murray said.

Murray also says it’s very important to take breaks from the heat like going inside or getting in the shade.