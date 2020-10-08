Trustees willing to work with Mercy Health to build complex in Champion

The 63 acres the hospital system bought from Kent State is located between the Kent Trumbull campus and TCTC

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health announced Monday plans to build a new health campus, and possibly a new hospital, in Champion.

The 63 acres the hospital system bought from Kent State is located between the Kent Trumbull campus and the Trumbull Career and Technical Center. It’s now farmland that’s zoned residential. That is one big thing that needs to be changed before Mercy Health can build.

The new construction could be the new home for St. Joseph Hospital, which is now on Eastland Ave. SE in Warren.

Champion Township Trustees Doug Emerine and Brian Bugos said they were not concerned about zoning, water, sewer, or if there will be adequate police and fire protection. They aren’t concerned about whether a road will have to be widened, either. They viewed all these issues as something that they, as a township working with everyone involved, can overcome.

“There is going to have to be some zoning changes to accommodate Mercy health, for sure,” Emerine said. I don’t think they’re anything we can’t overcome.”

Bugos agrees, saying the project has regional importance just like Kent State and the Trumbull County Career and Technical School, which sit on Research Parkway.

“We are ready take the next step and look at how we can better serve the Trumbull County community,” Bugos said.

Both trustees understand that Mercy Health operates as a non-profit, so there may be limited tax revenue for the township and the schools. But their hope is that there will be other development that is taxable, and both have heard only positive comments about Mercy Health’s plans to build there.

