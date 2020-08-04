Trustees will hear Meijer’s request for gas station across from Boardman store

Meijer wants to build the gas station at the point where Lockwood Boulevard and Tippecanoe Road intersect

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman trustees have set a date and time to hear a request from Meijer to build a gas station across from the store that’s currently under construction.

The meeting will be held virtually on Monday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. It will mark 20 days since Boardman’s zoning commission denied Meijer’s request.

Public comments are due by Friday, Aug. 14, though previous comments will be forwarded to the trustees.

Meijer wants to build the gas station at the point where Lockwood Boulevard and Tippecanoe Road intersect, on parcels currently zoned business and residential.

Meijer wants the zoning changed to commercial, but Boardman trustees have the final say.

