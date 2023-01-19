LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Township Trustees are excited about the plan to build a 60-bed acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the township.

The location of the proposed hospital was made public Wednesday following the $1.15 million sale of the more than 11-acre property off Belmont Avenue.

Trustee Devon Stanley says trustees were approached by broker Alan Friedkin early on to change the zoning on the property entirely to commercial. Previously, the back portion of the land was zoned industrial.

Stanley says the hospital will bring more people and jobs to the township, which are positive things for Liberty.

“It means that Liberty is changing, meaning the Belmont corridor is changing in a positive way. It means that people trust Liberty to bring their business here and trust that they are going to have workers to fill those places,” Stanely said.

The hospital is expected to open sometime in 2024. It’s part of a partnership between Mercy Health and Youngstown and Kindred Rehabilitation services, a business unit of Lifepoint Health.