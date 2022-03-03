YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Future students heading to Youngstown State University will pay more for their education.

In-state students will see an increase of 2% in 2023. That’s an extra $85.80 for a total of $4,557 per term.

Masters and doctoral programs will see an increase, too. Those graduate students will see rates go up by less than 1%.

Due to the “Penguin Promise,” the increase only impacts new students.

The proposal to raise costs also comes four months after the university disclosed it would be cutting 26 academic programs.

Students and faculty protested the announcement. They voiced concerns over the quality and what lack of choices in education might mean.

The school has seen a large enrollment decrease in recent years. About 11% fewer students attended the school in Fall 2021 compared to Fall 2018.

The enrollment drop was projected to decrease revenue from tuition and fees by $5.6 million in 2021.