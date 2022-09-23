BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Brookfield will be asked to decide whether or not to approve a continual levy to help the township pave and maintain the roads.

Brookfield Township is responsible for taking care of about 43 miles of roads. Trustee Dan Suttles says the township has never had a levy to finance paving and repairs and it shows.

“State Line Road, which is right on the state line, of course, half the road is ours. The Pennsylvania side has been maintained, but our side is in disrepair where people are going on the opposite of the road just to get down State Line,” Suttles said.

Other streets are in the same condition. Some are in desperate need of paving, so trustees are turning to the voters with a 3.5 mills continual levy. It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $122.50 a year.

“I guess we couldn’t have picked a worse to put a levy on. I understand that. I’m along with everyone else. I’m paying a lot of taxes and I understand that, but it’s the quality of life here in Brookfield,” Suttles said.

The levy would generate $489,000 for the township to pave roads.

“With the monies we’re bringing with this 3.5 mills continuous levy, we should be able to pave and maintain all the roads in Brookfield Township in a 20-year period.

Suttles says should the levy pass, the township would also like to pave the 19 unaccepted roads to bring those up to standard. An unaccepted road is a road that is open for public use but may not be acknowledged as a township road such as one made of dirt or gravel.