Trump Train Tour coming through Columbiana County next weekend

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trump Train will be coming to Columbiana County next weekend.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, it’ll line up at 11 a.m. before rolling out at 2 p.m.

The Trump Train will roll through several communities in the county:

Estimated arrival times:

Salem – 2:30 p.m.

Leetonia – 2:40 p.m.

Columbiana – 2:50 p.m.

New Waterford – 3:05 p.m.

East Palestine – 3:15 p.m.

Negley – 3:30 p.m.

Rogers – 3:40 p.m.

Calcutta – 4 p.m.

East Liverpool – 4:10 p.m.

Wellsville – 4:20 p.m.

Salineville – 4:45 p.m.

Summitville – 4:55 p.m.

Kensington – 5:05 p.m.

Hanoverton – 5:10 p.m.

Lisbon – 5:25 p.m.

It will start and end at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds on Lee Avenue in Lisbon.

All street legal modes of transportation are welcome. The Columbiana County Republican Party is hoping to make this tour stop the longest Trump Train yet.

There will also be a live Chris Higbee acoustic show at 6 p.m., a bonfire and food vendors at the fairgrounds.

