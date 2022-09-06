YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former President Donald Trump will be in the Valley later this month.

Trump has a rally planned in Youngstown at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 17, according to a news release from the political action committee, “Save America.”

Trump will be speaking in support of Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance, the Republican who is running against Tim Ryan.

The event will be held at the Covelli Centre.

Doors open at 2 p.., with special guest speakers delivering remarks at 4 p.m. Trump is expected to speak at 7.

Entertainment and concessions will be available throughout the day.

You can register for general admission tickets online now.