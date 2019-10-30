Trumbull Saint Vincent de Paul thrift store unveils new renovations

The store is located on Niles Road in Warren. It has been undergoing renovations since March.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Saint Vincent de Paul held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil new renovations to its thrift and furniture store.

“We put new lights in; we put new paint in the whole, entire store. We’ve upgraded our mattresses. We now have this great sleep center with these brand-new, factory-fresh mattresses at a low price point to help these people in the neighborhood in need,” said Dan Comichista, executive director of Trumbull Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift and Furniture Store.

He said one of the biggest challenges was organizing everything to make sure there was enough space.

Comichista says they have received so many donations, many items are in storage because they cannot fit everything in the store at once.

In addition to the renovations, a new voucher program has begun. The program allows people to receive vouchers from various organizations such as Catholic Charities, Jobs and Family Services, COMPASS, Christy House and others.

Dan said many people in the community will benefit from the recent changes.

“Our mission is in this community. You know, we are in, we are with the people every single day. I know them by first-name basis,” he said. 3:15

Although the store has seen improvements, Comichista says the prices remain the same. They price their items at a lower cost to accommodate those in need.

The store is open from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.