WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Regional Medical Center is hosting a hiring event for nurses on Wednesday.

It’s from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the medical center’s E. Market Street bridge.

The hospital is looking for registered STNA’s, CNA’s and non-certified nursing assistants.

If you plan to attend, park and enter through the main lobby. You will then be directed to the E. Market Street bridge.

For more information, send an email to Michael.Provance@steward.org.