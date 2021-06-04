Trumbull Regional Medical Center’s Wound Healing Center awarded for clinical excellence

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Regional Medical Center announced Friday that its Wound Healing Center has received an award for excellence.

The Wound Healing Center received the Center of Distinction award from Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92%, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal.

There were 555 centers eligible for the award. Only 278 received the honor.

The Wound Healing Center at Trumbull Regional is the only center in the Mahoning Valley to receive the distinction.

“It’s an honor to be recognized with this distinguished award and a true testament to the quality care we provide to our patients,” said Steve Varkony, Program Director at the Wound Healing Center. “Quality clinical lead benchmarks are being met every day, and that’s imperative. We’re able to combine best-practice clinical care with the most advanced technologies and compassion to achieve comprehensive successful outcomes.”

The Wound Center is also celebrating the eighth annual Wound Care Awareness Week from June 1 to June 5.

Program Directors across the nation will dedicate the entire week to educating physicians, patients and community members about the chronic wound epidemic and the advanced wound care solutions available.

“Our goal is to raise awareness of treatment options available for these individuals with non-healing wounds,” Varkony said. “A non-healing wound doesn’t have to be something that lasts forever. With the right course of treatment, you can see improvements in just a few visits.”

For more information on the Wound Healing Center at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, visit trumbullregional.org or call 330-841-6500.