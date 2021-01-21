Trumbull Regional Medical Center updates visitor restrictions

Currently, only one visitor per patient is allowed

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Regional Medical Center recently updated its visitor restrictions that were put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, only one visitor per patient is allowed.

No visitors are allowed in Behavioral Health departments or for patients who have COVID-19 or who are suspected to have COVID-19.

In addition, all visitors must:

Screen negative for COVID-19 symptoms or risk factors by the screening questionnaire.

Be 18 years of age or older.

Wear a face mask or covering at all times while in the facility.

Remain in the patient’s room during the visit.

All visitors and vendors entering the hospital must enter through the main entrance and be screened in the main lobby at the security desk.

All restrictions are listed on the hospital’s website. Staff at the hospital stresses that the rules are in place to protect the safety of visitors and patients.