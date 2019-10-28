Trumbull Regional Medical Center to host hiring event

Trumbull Regional Medical Center is hosting a hiring event for RN's and nursing assistants on Tuesday, October 29 from 2-4 p.m.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Regional Medical Center is hosting a hiring event for RN’s and nursing assistants on Tuesday, October 29 from 2-4 p.m.

The hospital is hiring for November 2019. The event will take place in the Community Education Room, on the ground floor of the hospital.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interview with department leaders.

Up to $17,500 sign on bonuses are available for Float Pool and Med/Surg RN’s.

Participants are asked to dress professionally and to bring several copies of their resumes to the event.

For more information, contact the Human Resources Department at (330) 841-9826.