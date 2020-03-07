Trumbull Regional Medical Center offers free colorectal cancer screening kits

Kits can be picked-up in the Radiation Oncology Department

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Regional Medical Center is offering free colorectal cancer screening kits to the public during March.

Kits can be picked-up in the Radiation Oncology Department at the at the medical center in the Medical Professional Building on the weekdays from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Radiation oncology office is located at 1353 East Market Street, Suite 101.

The kit is called a fecal immunochemical test. The screening is performed at home. Once the screening is completed, patients can drop off or mail back the sample in the envelope included with the kit.

The lab at Trumbull Regional Medical Center will perform the tests and mail the results to the patient and their doctor.

Patients can go to the following locations:

20 Ohltown Road, Austintown, OH 44515, M-F: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat: 8 a.m. to noon

811 Southwestern Run Road, Youngstown, OH 44514, M-F: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat 8: a.m. to noon

945 Boardman-Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44512, M-F: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

500 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, OH 44501, M-F: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m

2662 Elm Road, Cortland, OH 44410, M-F: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1350 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44482 M-F: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat: 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

For more information about the free colorectal screening kits, call 330-841-9155.