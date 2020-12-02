Trumbull Regional Medical Center closing its maternity ward

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Regional Medical Center is closing its maternity ward.

A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed the decision, which goes into effect on December 31. The spokesperson released the following statement:

Despite our best efforts, patient demand has remained low, and Trumbull’s maternity ward remains significantly underutilized – a trend that began even prior to Steward taking ownership of the hospital. Trumbull’s maternity ward covers less than 15% of the babies delivered in the region annually.

Steward is deeply committed to the well-being of our patients and this community and will continue to provide women’s services, including advanced robotic gynecological procedures, with plans to expand our service offerings for women.

Patients can access high-quality maternity care at Steward’s sister hospital in Mercer County Pennsylvania: Sharon Regional Medical Center, A Steward Family Hospital, which is approximately 18 miles – or 22 minutes – east of Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

In addition, the Warren community continues to have access to maternity services at Mercy Health’s St. Joseph Warren Hospital, which is just 1.5 miles or 3 minutes away, and at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth in Boardman, about 27 miles or 30 minutes away.

We are extremely grateful to the talented and dedicated medical and professional staff in Trumbull’s maternity ward who care for patients every day – and we are here to support them during this transition. In addition, all affected nurses in the maternity ward have the opportunity to take open positions within the hospital.”