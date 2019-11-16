Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership selling reclaimed building items in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is selling reclaimed building items from abandoned buildings.

It’s part of the organization’s Building a Better Warren program, a job-training program that employs local residents and gives them experience in property maintenance, landscaping and renovation.

The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

Materials for sale will include reclaimed doors, trim, flooring, antiques, furniture and more.

The sale will be held in the parking lot of 441 Elm Rd. NE in Warren. Parking is available at Handyman Supply nearbly.

Proceeds go toward the job-training program.

“We want what can be preserved or reused to find its way to its next project. Sometimes we can save a whole house – other times, we just may be able to save pieces of houses. It’s a great opportunity for artists, handypersons, and anybody with an interest in local history,” said Building A Better Warren Coordinator Landon Kline.