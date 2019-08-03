Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership offers free teaching tools for kids

The Tool and Knowledge Library offers resources for children in grades kindergarten through sixth grade

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Children can learn about gardening, exercise and water safety, thanks to a program provided by the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP).

TNP’s free Tool and Knowledge Library offers resources for children in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.

Items such as a soil and compost kit and bicycle safety box can be borrowed through the agency for both classroom and community settings.

Resources can be explored and checked out online, at https://tnpwarren.myturn.com/library/.

The program has been made possible through the support of the William Swanston Charitable Fund and the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.

“We have had a tool loan offering, but the funding from Swanston allows us to formalize a program that puts the focus on kids playing, learning and working outside for better health,” says Lisa Ramsey, TNP’s deputy director.

Those interested in picking up a tool or resource box should call 330-647-6301 or email Cassandra@tnpwarren.org to make an appointment.