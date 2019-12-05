Trumbull Moose Lodge donates much-needed equipment to Warren Fire Department

Members of the Moose Lodge said they've always believed in giving back

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas came early for the Warren Fire Department as two new pieces of equipment essential for this time of year were gifted.

The Trumbull Moose Lodge #186 gave the department two carbon monoxide meters. Each one costs about $2,300.

The new meters measure the levels of different gases in the air and come with a built-in pump and tubing that will allow firefighters to check the air quality from a distance.

Members of the Moose Lodge said they’ve always believed in giving back and are glad to help the fire department.

“We had a situation where the gas meters that we were using were needing to be repaired on a frequent basis,” said Asst. Fire Chief Chuck Eggleston.

“That’s why this is so special to us that we were able to provide that real need at a time when the Warren Fire Department really needed it,” said Moose Lodge member Randy Seiple.

The meters will be on firetrucks at both the Parkman Road and Atlantic Street stations.